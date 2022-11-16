ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first snow of the season has officially fallen around the Albany area. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, most of the Capital Region got one to two inches with higher amounts to the north and west.

How much snow could we see for the 2022-2023 winter season overall? The National Weather Service website has a chart documenting the seasonal snowfall totals, dating all the way back to 1884.

According to the chart, the highest snowfall total was the 1970-1971 season with 112.5 inches, while the least was the 1912-1913 season with 13.8 inches. In recent years, between 1991 and 2020, the average snowfall was 59.2 inches.

You can view the full National Weather Service seasonal snowfall totals chart below.