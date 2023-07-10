ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With heavy rain and flooding concerns throughout New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties. In the Capital Region, the rain has caused some road closures due to flooding and traffic crashes.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a number of Capital Region areas have received over two inches of rain in the past 24 hours. The heavy rain and flooding threats will continue through Tuesday with an area-wide Flood Watch remaining in effect through mid-day.

So how much rain does the Albany area usually get each summer? In this case, summer refers to the months of June, July, and August.

According to the National Weather Service, the Albany area, on average, gets 12.36 inches of rainfall during the summer. Here are the Top 10 wettest and driest summers on record in the Capital Region.

Summers with the most rainfall

Year Rainfall (in.) 1 1871 27.21 2 1870 23.14 3 2009 18.51 4 2011 18.12 5 1835 17.21 6 1850 17.02 7 2013 16.77 8 1975 16.74 9 2004 16.62 10 1848 16.43 Date from National Weather Service

Summers with the least rainfall