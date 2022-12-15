HOBART, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Hobart has declared a snow emergency from December 15 at 7 a.m. through December 17 at noon. Hobart asks that there is no street parking during this time.

Mayor Kaufman explains, “Snow emergency has been declared for the Village of Hobart. It will commence on Thursday December 15 at 7 a.m. and will end on Saturday December 17 at noon. We ask that all vehicles be off all village streets and parking lots in order for the village crews to keep our roads open during the incoming major storm event. This applies to Main Street as well as within the village limits. If you normally park on the street please pull your vehicles onto your lawns, etc. so that proper plowing can be done. Any vehicles left on the streets or in village owned parking lots that impedes proper plowing will be towed at the owner’s expense.”