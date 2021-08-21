This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

NEW YORK — New York could begin to feel the effects of Hurricane Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the storm barrelled toward the region.

Forecasters said Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the National Hurricane Center said could be on Long Island or in southern New England — most likely Connecticut. The upgrade in status came with the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency on Saturday for Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region.

The governor also said the Long Island Rail Road planned to cancel train service east of Ronkonkoma and east of Patchogue beginning around midnight.

Watch the news conference in the video player below.

Cuomo expressed concern that New Yorkers haven’t had enough time to prepare for the storm after its track shifted on Friday, making a direct hit on Long Island the most likely projection.

“Our priority now is to protect life and safety,” Cuomo said.

Long Island prepares for Henri

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a voluntary evacuation of Fire Island Saturday after forecasters predicted Henri will hit the area as a Category 1 hurricane. Ferry service will not run on Sunday, Bellone said, so Saturday is the only chance for residents and visitors to heed the evacuation order.

“There’s no guarantee that if people call [for help on Sunday], they will be able to respond,” the county executive warned.

Additionally, Bellone said it’s unclear when ferry service to Fire Island would be restored because they don’t know what kind of damage the storm may inflict on the area’s infrastructure.

Watch the news conference in the video player below.

Henri was veering a bit further west than originally expected, and if that track holds, it would have eastern Long Island in its bullseye rather than New England, which hasn’t taken a direct hit from a hurricane since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. The last hurricane to make landfall on Long Island was Gloria in 1985.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people vacationing on the Cape to leave well before Henri hits, and those who planned to start vacations there to delay their plans.

“We don’t want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,” he said.

With a top wind speed of 75 mh Saturday morning, Henri sped up slightly to move north-northeast at 14 mph. It’s still about 465 miles south of Montauk on Long Island.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.

“This storm is extremely worrisome,” said Michael Finkelstein, police chief and emergency management director in East Lyme, Connecticut. “We haven’t been down this road in quite a while and there’s no doubt that we and the rest of New England would have some real difficulties with a direct hit from a hurricane.”

The hurricane center said storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible with Henri from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts; and for parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island.

Rainfall between 3 to 6 inches was expected Sunday through Monday over the Northeast.

The weather service warned of the potential for damaging winds and widespread coastal flooding from Henri, and officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for a week or even longer. Authorities urged people to secure their boats, fuel up their vehicles and stock up on canned goods.

New York state park officials were building a wall of sand along the boardwalk at Jones Beach to protect it against surging tides, said George Gorman, the regional director for state parks on Long Island. The wall was being built with equipment procured in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, which caused substantial damage to beaches that took months to reopen, he said.

Campgrounds were expected to be closed starting Saturday afternoon and remain off limits until Tuesday.

At Safe Harbor Marina in coastal Plymouth, Massachusetts, Steve Berlo was among the many boaters having their vessels pulled out of the water ahead of the storm.

“It’s rare, but when it happens, you want to be sure you’re ready,” said Berlo, 54. “Got to protect our second home.”

In the Hamptons, the celebrity playground on Long Island’s east end, officials warned of dangerous rip currents and flooding that’s likely to turn streets, like mansion-lined Dune Road on the Atlantic coast, into lagoons.

Ryan Murphy, the emergency management administrator for the Town of Southampton, said that while the storm’s track continues to evolve, “we have to plan as if it’s going to be like a Category 1 hurricane that would be hitting us.”

Eaton-Robb reported from Columbia, Connecticut. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York, Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.