HATAS calls first Code Blue Extreme warning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called the season’s first Code Blue Extreme warning. It officially went into effect Tuesday night, and it’s slated to end Friday.

HATAS enacts Code Blue alerts when the temperature is forecast to dip below 32 degrees and/or a foot of snow is predicted. The forecast is currently calling for what feels like single digit temperatures, with a foot or more expected to blanket the region.

The combination of sub freezing temperatures, intense wind chills, heavy cloud cover, precipitation, elevation, and short days warrants a Code Blue. During a Code Blue, homeless shelters extend their hours of operation to protect the needy from hypothermia or frostbite.

Code Blue nights are potentially lethal for those experiencing homelessness. If you see someone in your area who needs assistance, please contact the HATAS Homeless Hotline (518) 463-2124. Because every Social Services district in the state must operate a Code Blue humanitarian cold weather program, you can also reach out to local homeless support providers, or direct them to a nearby shelter location.