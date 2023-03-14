ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with NEWS10 ABC about how the state was handling the response to the nor’easter affecting much of the state. She spoke to NEWS10’s Trishna Begam and John Gray about some of the biggest challenges the state was facing, concerns for potential flooding as temperatures rise later in the week, and her message to New Yorkers who are fighting the urge to head outside.

Heavy, wet snow began steadily falling in the Capital Region around midnight Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

The nor’easter brought snow fall throughout the day Tuesday with some spots seeing more than an inch per hour. Many communities in the Capital Region experienced power outages and are expected to receive more than 12″ of snow.

For the latest forecast updates, follow the NEWS10 radar and also stay up to date on any Closings or Delays and local Snow Emergencies.