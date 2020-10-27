Full moon will shine on Halloween, a first since 1944

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) — It hasn’t happened in decades! For the first time since the 1940s, Halloween will receive some spooky ambiance from a full moon this year.

For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. The next one isn’t expected to happen until 2039, NASA said.

Although Saturday’s moon will be a “blue” moon, it won’t actually appear to be blue. Scientists use the term to describe the second full moon of a given month, which only occurs about once every two-and-a-half years, NASA said.

According to the Farmers Almanac, the first full moon of 2020 howled onto the scene with January’s Wolf Moon on January 10. And usually, we have one for each month, making the total 12 for the year. But on occasion, some months will have two full moons.

That’s the case for this month. There was a full Moon on October 1, known as the Harvest Moon, usually appearing in September. It is so named because it occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, and autumn is the traditional harvest season. The September 2 full moon occurred too early, and too long before the equinox, to be a harvest moon.

The second is coming up on October 31 — a Halloween Blue Moon. Usually, October’s full moon is called a Hunter’s Moon because game was traditionally fattened during this time, as preparations for winter begin.

This year’s Blue Moon, which turns full at 10:49 a.m., will be a rare Halloween treat.

