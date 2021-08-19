Flash flooding rain reports throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Flash flood warnings have been in effect across the Capital Region and the rest of the state—and into nearby Vermont and Massachusetts. In Western Massachusetts, heavy rain showers moved through early Thursday morning with reports of more than two inches of rain in some areas.

In the afternoon, any rain/storms become a lot more scattered with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After evening showers, we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Check out this mornings rainfall amounts below:

Berkshire County Rain Reports

Sheffield: 1.09 inches at 7 a.m.

Lee: 0.87 inches at 7:48 a.m.

Adams: 0.86 inches at 8:24 a.m.

Peru: 0.85 inches at 8:16 a.m.

Great Barrington: 0.61 inches at 7:00 a.m.

Cheshire: 0.54 inches at 7 a.m.

Dalton: 0.41 inches at 7 a.m.

Stockbridge: 0.37 inches at 6 a.m.

Hampden County Rain Reports

Westfield: 2.15 inches at 8:17 a.m.

Agawam: 1.96 inches 8:25 a.m.

Springfield: 1.96 inches at 8:30 a.m.

Tolland: 1.48 inches at 8:18 a.m.

Holyoke: 1.34 inches at 8:15 a.m.

Westfield Barnes Airport: 1.18 inches 8:06 a.m.

Monson: 1.02 inches at 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire County Rain Reports

Southampton: 2.09 inches at 8:17 a.m.

Westhampton: 2.09 inches at 8:17 a.m.

Easthampton: 1.20 inches at 8:16 a.m.

Northampton: 1.20 inches at 8:16 a.m.

