Fire weather concerns for Northern New York, Western Massachusetts

(WWTI/WWLP) — The National Weather Service out of Burlington issued a special weather statement for Northern New York. A warning about an elevated risk of brush fires was also issued for Western Massachusetts due to low humidity and gusty winds across the region.

The warnings about the fire weather concerns came Monday. According to the NWS, fire weather concerns exist across the region. This is a result of low relative humidity and gusty northwest winds in the area.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. When the humidity is very low, as it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast spreading makes the fire much harder to contain. Be careful of how you dispose of smoking materials.

The National Weather Service stated: