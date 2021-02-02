Embracing winter weather in the Catskills

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskills were one of the areas hit hardest by the snow. In Windham, some residents chose to embrace the weather conditions.

Snow consistently fell in Windham throughout Monday night, and parts of Greene County saw over two feet of snow in the nor’easter. The volume of snow meant regular plowing couldn’t solve the problem of a messy commute Tuesday morning.

While some spent the morning digging themselves out, others—particularly those arriving at Windham Mountain—saw the storm as a major win.

“First legit powder day that we’ve had all year,” said pleased Staatsburg resident Lucian Rodriguez. Rodriguez made the drive from Dutchess County for powdery, heavy snow totals you can’t always get on East Coast slopes.

“Ideally, this is what we’re looking for, but usually we have to go out wet to get something like that,” Rodriguez said.

Even so, double digit snow accumulations aren’t fun and games for all. State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, whose district saw big snowfall totals, reminded residents to check in on their neighbors and offer a helping hand with a shovel or snowblower.

“Especially our senior communities who live in places like the mountaintop and across Greene County are going to need a lot of help,” Sen. Hinchey said.

If you find yourself stuf, Hinchey says to call Green County Emergency Services. “If you can’t get out of your home, if you feel like you are in distress or need some help, please call them. Or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as well.”

Roads remain slick, and officials suggest staying home. If you must drive, give yourself extra time to dig yourself out and clear off the car. Take it slow for a safe journey.