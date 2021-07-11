Death Valley, Vegas hit record high temps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Newsflash: It’s hot out west.
According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas (NWS), Death Valley—the California desert—hit a high temperature of 130 degrees on Friday. That’s among the hottest temperatures ever recorded, though still shy of the all-time, worldwide record of 134 degrees, which was set there in 1913.
The last time the region hit 130 degrees was August 2020. On Sunday, the high was 128 degrees.
Meanwhile, NWS says the temperature in Sin City tied its all-time high on Saturday, when McCarran International Airport recorded a temperature of 117 degrees. This ties a record set on July 24, 1942. That record has also been tied three other times over the last two decades, most recently on June 20, 2017.
NV Energy, Nevada’s largest power provider, is urging customers to conserve electricity through Sunday evening because of the heatwave and wildfires affecting transmission lines throughout the region.
News of Las Vegas’ record temperatures comes amid heatwaves across the western U.S., including some that produced record-setting temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.