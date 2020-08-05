Death toll rises, mass power outages after storm destruction

A fallen tree on Barker Road in Pittsfield took out large power lines, leaving those in the surrounding area without power on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle / AP)

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — At least nine people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines. At the peak of the storm in New York City, over 130,000 customers lost power, according the New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The area was one of several areas in New York that suffered damage in the wake of Isaias on Tuesday.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park.

Another person died in Pennsylvania when their vehicle was overtaken by water.

Three others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland, Connecticut, and New York City, and a sixth person died in Delaware when a tree branch fell on them.

Relatives of a woman who was injured when a suspected tornado ripped through the area southeast of Windsor, North Carolina sort through the rubble on August 4, 2020. (Julia Wall / The News & Observer / AP)

A fallen tree on Barker Road in Pittsfield took out large power lines, leaving those in the surrounding area without power on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle / AP)

A tornado tore through Marmora, New Jersey, causing damage to Glory Road Memorials August 4, 2020, during Tropical Storm Isaias. (David Maialetti / The Philadelphia Inquirer / AP)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks with residents about damage from Tropical Storm Isaias, August 4, 2020, in Queens. (AP / Frank Franklin II)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks with residents about damage from Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4, 2020 in Queens. (AP / Frank Franklin II)

A coiled power line hangs along with electrical wires in a residential neighborhood of Middle Village, Queens, where some homes and businesses lost power in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (AP / Kathy Willens)

Caretaker Elena Bogdanov, left, sits with Carmelo Caruana, 86, as they wait for Caruana’s grandson to bring gas for one of their generators in Queens on August 5, 2020. Caruana uses a stairlift which lost power, but was able to reach his bedroom. Bogdanov also said he has another generator to power the fridge and charge his cell phone. (AP / Kathy Willens)

Downed trees and damaged power lines are visible near the Middle Village area of Queens, New York on August 5, 2020, in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias which blew through the area Tuesday. (AP / Kathy Willens)

A group of young people walk through the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, passing a tree that was downed by Tropical Storm Isaias, August 5, 2020, in the Middle Village neighborhood of Queens in New York. (AP / Kathy Willens)

LATEST STORIES