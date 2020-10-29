Code Blues activated ahead of winter weather

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for Friday’s forecast snow and freezing or lower temperatures, “Code Blue” status has been declared in a few spots throughout the Capital Region. During Code Blue—which is called for potentially lethal weather conditions—homeless shelters extend their hours of operation to protect the needy from hypothermia or frostbite.

Schenectady County declared its first Code Blue for the season. There, the order is in effect Thursday night through 8 a.m. on Friday.

Shelters of Saratoga issued a Code Blue alert that will last from Friday through Monday.

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society in Albany declared its first Code Blue on Wednesday, and it’s in effect until Saturday.

Many emergency shelters have made allowances for social distancing and personal protective equipment.

In light of the impending freeze, take a look at some cold weather precautions from Saratoga County:

Bundle up in dry, warm clothes that cover exposed skin, especially fingertips, earlobes, and noses

Wear a hat, hood, or scarf, as most heat is lost through the head and neck

Shivering is a signal to go inside

Drinking alcohol does not make you warmer, but increases the chance of hypothermia and frostbite

Physically overexerting yourself in the cold could lead to a heart attack

