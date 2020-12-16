Closings and Delays: Remote learning and the future of snow days

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — School districts across the nation have adapted to remote learning to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Schools have developed hybrid learning styles that allow for quick transitions to remote-only learning for when COVID-19 outbreaks happen. The same idea could apply to snow days. If the weather is bad enough to close a school building, students could just switch that day of learning to the remote style.

According to Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, remote models of learning must include the following:

Procedures for all students to participate in remote learning, including a system for tracking attendance and participation

Remote academic work shall be aligned to state standards

A policy for issuing grades for students’ remote academic work

Teachers and administrators shall regularly communicate with students and their parents and guardians, including providing interpretation and translation services to limited English proficient parents and guardians

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is leaving the “snow day” decision up at the local level. If a building must close because of weather, the districts can decide to do remote-only learning or to give students and faculty a snow day.

