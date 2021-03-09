Climate change and warming spring temperatures

(WFFF) — The first day of spring is just a few weeks away, but as we know, sights of spring have their own schedule.

“We have been quite a bit above normal for meteorological winter,” said Matthew Clay, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Vermont. According to the NWS, Burlington, Vermont’s biggest city, was 3.4 degrees above normal this winter. Long-term temperature trends also show that, on average, our winter and spring seasons are continuing to warm.

An analysis by Climate Central looked at 243 cities across the U.S., showing that 49% of those cities recorded an increase in average spring temperature of two degrees or more over the past 50 years.

“Extended outlooks for the one-month or three-month outlooks do have us in favorable conditions for above-average temperatures for the spring,” said Clay. Burlington has seen almost three degrees of warming in the spring since 1970, with just over 13 more above-average spring days.

Warming spring temperatures follow a pattern of the warmer season encroaching on the cold of winter, resulting in an earlier start of spring, which can in turn throw off the timing of natural events. For example, earlier snowmelt can result in changes in water availability and challenges to the breeding of native fish. Earlier spring temperatures can also lengthen the growing season, supporting longer pollen allergy seasons.

“There are a lot of variables at play as to how the winters and springs are going to pan out across the U.S. in the future,” said Clay.