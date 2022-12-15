ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first proper snow of the season hit over the last weekend, and another storm is on the way starting Thursday evening. Accumulations will vary greatly based on elevation, with some areas of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Greens expected to get up to two feet of fresh snow.

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said heavy snow will start right away Thursday evening and will be widespread by midnight. By Saturday morning, everyone in the Capital Region will have several inches of fresh snow, she said, making for a slippery morning commute.

Below, the NEWS10 web team has compiled a list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region. The list will be updated throughout the day Thursday, as more cities and towns in the area go “full winter mode.”

Berkshire County

Pittsfield

Delaware County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush

Warren County