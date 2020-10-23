Capital Region fall foliage forecast for the week of October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re seven weeks in to the Fall Foliage Report from the New York Department of Economic Development and I LOVE NY, documenting autumn color changes across the state.

They say that beautiful, vibrant, peak foliage is continuing across the state, particularly in the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, and the Greater Niagara region. The weekend is the perfect time for picturesque leaf-peeping.

North Country

Warren County Lake George and Queensbury: Past-peak this weekend, with beautiful and vibrant oranges and yellows remaining

Essex County Crown Point: Past-peak, Adirondack Mountain: Lingering patches on the eastern-facing slopes Ticonderoga: Past-peak, with splashes of red, yellow, and purple mixed in with evergreens

Hamilton County Lake Pleasant: Past-peak, mostly orange and some yellow



Capital Region

Albany County Cohoes Falls: Over 90% color change and peak to past-peak conditions with golds, yellows, oranges, burgundies, and some brilliant red spots Altamont along the Helderberg Escarpment: Past-peak, near-total change Thacher State Park in Voorheesville: 95% change and brilliant just-past-peak leaves



Catskills/Hudson Valley

Greene County Windham, Hunter, Tannersville, and Catskill Park: Past-peak foliage in higher altitudes, with still vibrant reds, oranges, yellows, and purples, and some peak pockets in elevations under 1,200 feet

Columbia County Hudson: Mix of peak and past-peak, 85% to 100% color change with oranges, golds, yellows, and sporadic reds

Ulster County Kingston: 95% change, peak- to just-past-peak foliage



Central New York

Otsego County Cooperstown and Oneonta: Nearly complete change, foliage near the end of peak

Montgomery County Schoharie State Crossing Historic Site: Past-peak, average-to-bright yellow and oranges dominate the landscape despite significant leaf droppage

Schoharie County Middleburgh: Nearly complete change, past-peak, plenty of bright red remaining



