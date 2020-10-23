Capital Region fall foliage forecast for the week of October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re seven weeks in to the Fall Foliage Report from the New York Department of Economic Development and I LOVE NY, documenting autumn color changes across the state.
They say that beautiful, vibrant, peak foliage is continuing across the state, particularly in the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, and the Greater Niagara region. The weekend is the perfect time for picturesque leaf-peeping.
North Country
- Warren County
- Lake George and Queensbury: Past-peak this weekend, with beautiful and vibrant oranges and yellows remaining
- Essex County
- Crown Point: Past-peak,
- Adirondack Mountain: Lingering patches on the eastern-facing slopes
- Ticonderoga: Past-peak, with splashes of red, yellow, and purple mixed in with evergreens
- Hamilton County
- Lake Pleasant: Past-peak, mostly orange and some yellow
Capital Region
- Albany County
- Cohoes Falls: Over 90% color change and peak to past-peak conditions with golds, yellows, oranges, burgundies, and some brilliant red spots
- Altamont along the Helderberg Escarpment: Past-peak, near-total change
- Thacher State Park in Voorheesville: 95% change and brilliant just-past-peak leaves
Catskills/Hudson Valley
- Greene County
- Windham, Hunter, Tannersville, and Catskill Park: Past-peak foliage in higher altitudes, with still vibrant reds, oranges, yellows, and purples, and some peak pockets in elevations under 1,200 feet
- Columbia County
- Hudson: Mix of peak and past-peak, 85% to 100% color change with oranges, golds, yellows, and sporadic reds
- Ulster County
- Kingston: 95% change, peak- to just-past-peak foliage
Central New York
- Otsego County
- Cooperstown and Oneonta: Nearly complete change, foliage near the end of peak
- Montgomery County
- Schoharie State Crossing Historic Site: Past-peak, average-to-bright yellow and oranges dominate the landscape despite significant leaf droppage
- Schoharie County
- Middleburgh: Nearly complete change, past-peak, plenty of bright red remaining
