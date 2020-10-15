Capital Region fall foliage forecast for the week of October 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October 7 through 13 is the fifth week of the fall foliage forecast from the New York Department of Economic Development and I LOVE NY. The report documents the autumn color changes across the state.
Although we’re mostly past-peak foliage statewide, stunning colors are still visible throughout most of upstate this weekend. The most gorgeous hues in higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Catskills, according to volunteer spotters for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program.
Adirondacks
- Warren County: Peak foliage and near-complete color change
- Thurman, Hague, Johnsburg, and Chester: Vibrant shades of red, bright yellows, and deep oranges
- South of Lake George: Almost total change
- Queensbury: 95% change, peaking with very brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows
- Essex County
- Saranac Lake: Past-peak conditions with 95% change
- Crown Point: Past-peak, nearly complete color transition
- Lake Placid: Past-peak, 100% change
- Newcomb: Past-peak, complete change, with some seasonal hues
- Whiteface: Past-peak, with some bright oranges and yellows still present
- Herkimer County
- Old Forge: Past-peak, complete change with significant remaining foliage in deep oranges, warm reds, and rich golds and yellows
Capital/Saratoga
- Albany County
- Thacher State Park in Voorheesville: 80% leaf change by the weekend, with brilliant peak oranges and reds
- Altamont, along the Helderberg Escarpment: Near-total change with peak to just-past-peak foliage
- Cohoes at the Cohoes Falls: Over 75% change and near-peak to peak conditions with mostly golds, yellows, oranges, burgundies, and some brilliant reds.
- Washington County
- Greenwich: Peak, 85% change
- Fulton County
- Mountain Lake in Bleecker: Peak, 85% change, bright oranges and yellows with brilliant pops of red
- Rensselaer County
- Rensselaer and Troy: Peak, 85% change with a full spectrum of fall color—brilliant orange, bright yellow, and gorgeous orange-red
- Saratoga County
- Saratoga Springs: Peak, 75% change, and the full range of brilliant colors
Catskills/Hudson Valley
- Greene County
- Windham, Hunter, Tannersville, and Catskill Park: Peak and just-past-peak, highlighted by brilliant fall colors
- Catskill: Peak to past-peak, with vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows
- Ulster County
- West Shokan: Nearly complete transition and peak foliage
- Belleayre Mountain in Highmount: 85% change, past-peak foliage, with average-to-bright reds and oranges
- Kingston: 85% change and peak conditions
- Columbia County
- Hudson: 70% to 85% change, with spectacular, peaking bright color
Central New York
- Montgomery County
- Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site: Peak, with 90% change, bright oranges and yellows, along with some brilliant reds and deep purples
- Schoharie County
- Middleburgh: Up to 100% change and peak foliage
