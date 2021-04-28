Are you ready for severe weather?

(WWLP) — It’s severe weather awareness week in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Things like high winds, hail, and heavy rain can all wreak havoc on your home.

According to the Institute for Business and Home Safety, doing things like trimming your trees, or even just replacing your shingles can help you be prepared. One of the most important things is making sure your home is durable and equipped with the safest versions of things like gutters, or even your garage door.

It’s also a good time to make sure you’re prepared with general emergency and first aid supplies. Check your alarms and batteries!