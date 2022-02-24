AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency due to the impending snowstorm. The emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 26.

Officials said all vehicles parked on city streets should be removed by the start of the emergency. Vehicles should not park on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted. Illegally parked vehicles could be towed.

Residents can park in these city-owned parking lots:

City Hall

Post Office Lot

Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)

Golf Course Lot

Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Avenue, Roosevelt Road and the road to the pool building)

Morris Street Parking Lot

East Main and DeGraff (both lots)

Between Vrooman and Lefferts (behind Art Center)

Eagle and East Main Street Lot

Dean and East Main Street Lot

47 Reid Street Lot

Milton Avenue between 1st and 2nd Avenue

Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth Street)

Chestnut and Lincoln (basketball court lot)

Bunn and Thomas Street Lot

Greene and Mechanic Street Lot

Union and Orange Street Lot

Union Street (between Brandt and McDonnell Lot)

Clinton and Division Street Lot

Bridge Street (next to bakery)

197 Florida Avenue Lot

Pedestrian Bridge Lot

Church Street and Willow Street (Park and Ride Lot)

Brookside Avenue (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)

Many other Capital Region municipalities have also declared snow emergencies. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.