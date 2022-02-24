AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency due to the impending snowstorm. The emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 26.
Officials said all vehicles parked on city streets should be removed by the start of the emergency. Vehicles should not park on city streets until the snow emergency is lifted. Illegally parked vehicles could be towed.
Residents can park in these city-owned parking lots:
- City Hall
- Post Office Lot
- Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course Lot
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Avenue, Roosevelt Road and the road to the pool building)
- Morris Street Parking Lot
- East Main and DeGraff (both lots)
- Between Vrooman and Lefferts (behind Art Center)
- Eagle and East Main Street Lot
- Dean and East Main Street Lot
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Avenue between 1st and 2nd Avenue
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth Street)
- Chestnut and Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn and Thomas Street Lot
- Greene and Mechanic Street Lot
- Union and Orange Street Lot
- Union Street (between Brandt and McDonnell Lot)
- Clinton and Division Street Lot
- Bridge Street (next to bakery)
- 197 Florida Avenue Lot
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot
- Church Street and Willow Street (Park and Ride Lot)
- Brookside Avenue (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton; large lot)
Many other Capital Region municipalities have also declared snow emergencies. Stick with NEWS10 for the latest weather updates.