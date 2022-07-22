ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four days does a heat wave make, and the city of Albany knows it. On Friday, City Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that city spray pads would keep the cool water coming for two additional hours this weekend, giving residents another way to beat heat that’s stayed in the 90s through much of the week.

Splash pads at seven locations around the city will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; and Sunday, July 24, to help keep things cool. Locations include:

Colonie St. Park

Hackett Park

Krank Park

Lincoln Park

North Swan St. Park

Westland Hills Park

Black Lives Matter Park

The pads at Ridgefield Park, Rosemont Park and Swinburne Park are to remain closed for now. Ridgefield and Rosemont are allowing for construction of new pads. Swinburne is closed for repairs.

Anyone who feels overcome by heat during the warm weather should find a cool and shaded location and dial 911 as soon as possible. The city released a graphic detailing the symptoms of different heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Differences can include temperature and texture of skin and speed of pulse. It is also reccomended to avoid dehydrating beverages like alchohol, coffee and tea, wear loose-fitting clothing and limit outdoor activity.

“With temperatures and humidity levels rising, it is important residents are aware of the various ways they can stay cool,” said Sheehan. “It is also important to remain hydrated, check in on elderly neighbors, and be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses.”