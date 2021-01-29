AAA shares tips for winter driving, weather preparation

This is the coldest feeling morning that we have seen so far this winter. Most of us are waking up to wind chills that are in the double digits BELOW zero.

The coldest air of the season, readings that are running into the single digits and below zero this morning, and gusty winds are leading to dangerous wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning (Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties) remain in effect until noon today. There is a significant risk for frostbite with wind chills this low. Before heading out today be sure to dress in warm layers and limit the amount of exposed skin. Your face mask will do double duty. It will protect you, and others, from COVID and the bitter cold.