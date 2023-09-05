Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another hot and humid afternoon is expected for this afternoon. We fell a degree short of 90 degrees on Monday, but will likely make it into the low 90s for the next few days, with plenty of humidity making it feel even hotter with heat index temperatures in the mid to at times upper 90s likely.

There is some relief on the way for those that do not like the heat and humidity. However, it will come with a bit of a price, that price being a bit of an unsettled stretch of weather beginning on Thursday and likely carrying us through the weekend as the cold front gets hung up in the northeast for several days. Because the front will essentially stall out, our temperatures will be a touch cooler through the weekend, but, the humidity will likely be sticking around through the beginning of next week.

More sunshine for us today with a bit of a hazy look to the sky expected with the higher levels of humidity. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a heat advisory that goes into effect at noon until 7pm for the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys for heat index temperatures approaching the mid 90s.

More sunshine and heat and humidity are in store for Wednesday. We would not be surprised to see the heat advisory extended into Wednesday for the Capital Region with heat index temperatures again reaching the mid to even upper 90s.

Still hot and humid for Thursday, but a better chance for afternoon showers and storms. This trend will continue into Friday, we look to remain unsettled and muggy through the weekend with temperatures just a step back with many in the 70s and low 80s. Have a great day, stay cool and stay safe! -Rob