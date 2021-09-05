9/5/21: Scattered Showers this Afternoon

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Good Sunday morning! While today will not be a washout, it certainly wont be a bright and beautiful as Sunday. An area of low pressure is moving through today which will supply plenty of clouds and scattered showers through the afternoon that look to linger into the evening.

Because of the showers and the clouds our temperatures will be held mainly in the upper 60s to perhaps low 70s. The showers should come to an end this evening with cloudy skies remaining overnight tonight.

We get a brief break from the wet weather through Monday afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid 70s. However, there will be another disturbance rotating into the northeast which may spark a shower or storm through Monday afternoon. This looks to be mainly confined north of Albany, but we will need to keep an eye to the sky for a stray shower or storm later in the day.

Beautiful weather expected for Tuesday before humidity returns for Wednesday ahead of a cold front. That humidity along with the cold front will allow for showers and storms to develop Wednesday afternoon. Behind this front we do look to turn much cooler with highs back into the low 70s to end the week and look to stay that way into next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob