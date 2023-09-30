The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Showers around this morning, courtesy of the storm system slowly moving off the coast of New England. It’s the same system that brought ridiculous rainfall totals to the New York City area – thankfully, we’re waving it goodbye today.

We should be dry by midday, though the clouds will stick around through much of the afternoon. Any breaks of sunshine late in the day could help us warm to around 70 for a high.

After a cool and foggy start to the day tomorrow, we get plenty of sunshine – and a whole lot of warm weather! Highs surge into the upper 70’s!

A repeat for Monday, really just a spectacular day. Then temperatures are off to the races – a three day stretch at 80 for above starting Tuesday! That day’s high of 83 will tie the record for the day. Wednesday may even be a little muggy! Not very October-like…

Not to worry, fall weather lovers! A pattern change arrives Friday, with clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures.