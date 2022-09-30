The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.

The clouds have already made it to the Capital District this evening. Overcast skies into Saturday morning will prevent us from getting nearly as cold as we were Friday morning. Instead of 20’s and 30’s, most will fall only into the 40’s.

A few rounds of showers will develop midday Saturday and could continue on and off through the afternoon. Heavier rain is expected south of our area, towards New York City.

That area of high pressure from the north begins to exert a greater influence on Sunday. We’ll all stay mostly dry, and north of I-90 you may actually get some sunshine! Only light rain showers will persist downstate.

Temperatures will be running cool, though, with Sunday high temperatures in the 50’s for most. We turn milder as we go into the work week, with highs back up to the mid or upper 60’s by Wednesday.

The next rain chance comes in the form of a few passing showers Thursday afternoon or evening. Behind that system, temperatures trend cooler once again: highs mid to upper 50’s on Friday.