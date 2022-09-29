Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Off to a cool start this morning, and even though we will see increasing sunshine temperatures will likely stay in the upper 50s and low 60s as high pressure continues to push in from the northwest.

This high pressure will drift directly overhead tonight, this will lead to clear skies and calm winds which will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s for most with perhaps some 20s to the north. Frost advisories have been posted for areas outside of the Hudson Valley with Freeze Warnings for the north country, where temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s overnight.





High pressure will be sticking around through the end of the week which will continue to bring us quiet, seasonably cool weather through the weekend. This will also likely hold most of the moisture from Ian at bay and likely south of the Capital Region, however, can’t rule out a shower or two Saturday and Sunday well south of Albany in association with the remnants of Ian.

Ian will make landfall again on the south coast of South Carolina and bring a tremendous amount of rain along the coast with 6-10″ of rain likely in the Carolinas. 4-6″ will be likely inland in both North and South Carolina. This system will then become a remnant low pressure system by the weekend.

Locally, all will remain quiet, however, as we get to Friday afternoon we may start to see some high clouds from Ian trying to make it to the north. Likely will not see these clouds until Saturday afternoon in the Capital Region with perhaps a few showers well south of Albany on Saturday or Sunday.

What is left of Ian will finally go back out to sea by early next week and likely pass to our south, leaving us dry but partly cloudy and cool. High temperatures during this time will be seasonably cool, however, by the middle of next week we should start to warm back close to normal as we begin October. Have a great day! -Rob