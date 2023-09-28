The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Another foggy start out there! Visibility is greatly reduced in many areas, so plan on a little extra time to get where you need to go this morning. Fog should dissipate by late morning.

Once that happens, we’re in for another fantastic afternoon! A mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day, with highs ranging from the 60’s in the higher terrain to low 70’s from the Capital District to Lake George.

Clouds thicken up overnight, however – not great news for those hoping to view the harvest moon. It’s also the final supermoon of 2023, a full moon that appears larger than normal because it coincides with its orbit’s closest point to earth. While the full moon will peak around 6 AM, your best bet to catch a glimpse through the clouds will be late tonight, hopefully before we cloud up too much. Good luck!

Tomorrow, those clouds could give way to a few scattered showers – especially south of the Capital District, in the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, and southern Berkshires. Temperatures run a bit cooler, with highs only in the 60’s.

Some showers are also possible for our Vermont and Massachusetts viewers on Saturday. Most in New York will stay dry with some more sunshine and highs back into the 70’s.

We’re all dry for the remainder of the forecast. Getting much warmer as we go into the middle of the week – temperatures in the low 80’s could approach the daily record high on Tuesday! Awfully toasty, by October standards at least!