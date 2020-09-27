9/27/20: Mostly Cloudy with Passing Showers Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We enjoyed another mild afternoon with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70’s, unfortunately the clouds never broke for that bright sunshine. Clouds will stick around for the overnight tonight with a stray shower or two possible. Another mild day expected for Monday.

We have a weak area of low pressure to our south that will move up towards Nantucket overnight tonight and into Monday morning. While there is not a whole lot of moisture associated with this feature I am expecting the chance for a few showers tonight into Monday. The best chance for those showers would be during the first half of the day on Monday and then we begin to dry things out and see a few breaks of sunshine late in the day.

A pretty complex setup out west will be moving east as we approach the middle of the week. Energy now located over southwestern Ontario will drop through the middle of the country. At the same time a cold front will be pushing east. That energy will pick up moisture from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic and transport it here to the northeast. This will all begin Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

The cold front will begin to slow down and ripples of low pressure will be able to ride along this boundary and continue to bring us moisture. The way it looks right now the first push of moisture would be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Then the rain will taper to showers Wednesday afternoon. Another push of moisture looks likely Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. This will then again taper to a few showers through Thursday afternoon. In total, guidance is hinting at anywhere between 1″-3″ of rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning.

We begin to dry out on Friday, however, we will be dealing with a cold flow of air off the Great Lakes, so I am expecting mostly cloudy skies and even a few lake effect showers, mainly north and west of Albany. Much cooler weather moves in for the weekend with lows once again in the 30’s and highs only in the mid to upper 50’s. Have a great week! -Rob