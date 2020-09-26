9/26/20: Summer-like End to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful afternoon to kickstart the weekend with temperatures in the 70’s to near 80, some sunshine with a little breeze. Well, if you enjoyed today, I think you will love tomorrow as we are ordering up some of the same weather to close out the weekend!

The only difference will be is that you may be able to feel the humidity a touch more for Sunday afternoon as the dew point temperature will be creeping into the low to even mid 60’s. We have a ridge of high pressure once again providing us with this glorious weather, this will stick around for Sunday, however I do believe we will start out with some clouds Sunday morning.

Those clouds should slowly dissipate from northwest to south east through the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Skies look to become partly sunny as the day progresses, but we will continue with a busy breeze from the south from 8-16 mph.

A weak area of low pressure looks to move north along the Mid-Atlantic coast during the day tomorrow and bring a few showers for us in the Capital Region during the day on Monday.

This is the start of our relatively active weather pattern for the upcoming week. A parade of fronts will be pushing closer from the west, this will provide better chances for widespread showers and steady rain beginning Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night and into Wednesday we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder as a pretty potent cold front approaches.

It appears that it will take a few days for all of these features to actually make it through the Northeast. So, because of that our temperatures will progressively become cooler beyond Tuesday. Once the front moves through Wednesday our temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Then another front looks to move through on Thursday and that will knock our temperatures back to the cool side of things going into next weekend. Have a great Sunday and enjoy the warmth! -Rob