Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It is a soggy start for many on this Monday morning as what is left of tropical storm Ophelia continues to slowly spin off the east coast. Drier air will continue to sink southward this afternoon and overnight tonight which will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through the week and into next weekend.

The origins of the drier air is coming in from central Canada, this means that the air we will see for Tuesday will not only be drier, but likely a bit cooler as well.

Showers continue through about mid morning or early afternoon, mainly from Albany south into Western New England.

By this evening most of the rain will likely be over with, perhaps a leftover shower mainly to the south and east will be possible. Temperatures today will remain cooler to the south, with temperatures perhaps pushing 70 to the north where more sunshine and drier air is expected.

Drier air means more sunshine for us on Tuesday. However, with a cool north to northeast wind, temperatures will likely be a touch cooler with most in the low to mid 60s.

Ridge of high pressure will likely stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will moderate and become slightly warmer each and every day, likely making it into the low to mid 70s by the weekend. Sunshine will also be expected each day with perhaps mostly sunny skies possible by the end of the week and the weekend. Have a great day! -Rob