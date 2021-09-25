9/25/21: Fall-like Weather for the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! If you are a fan of fall weather, this weekend is for you! Temperatures will range in the 60s to near 70 both today and Sunday, while we will be dealing with a few more clouds on Sunday, it is looking mainly dry both weekend days.

High pressure is nosing its way into the northeast this morning, this will provide us with lots of sunshine after any morning fog burns off. However, as the sun continues to provide a lower angel in the sky, temperatures will only rise into the 60s to near 70.

There is a storm system that is moving through the Great Lakes, it is expected that the rain associated with the cold front will continue to dry out as it moves eastward towards more drier air here. That will keep us dry, however, we will see the “remnant clouds” from this system by Sunday afternoon.

There is the chance for a shower both Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday having the higher likelihood, however, the theme this week will be cool with many daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. Then we do look to turn unsettled towards the end of the week into next weekend with shower chances and cooler weather with highs mainly in the 50s and low 60s.

Have a great Saturday! -Rob