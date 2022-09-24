The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Hope you’re enjoying the start of the new season… it certainly feels like fall! Temperatures were chilly again this morning, with many in the hills and mountains waking up the 30’s. Albany and surrounding towns will rise from morning temps in the 40’s to afternoon highs in the 60’s. A bit warmer than yesterday, but still cool and breezy.

Tonight looks to be ever so slightly more mild. With a few clouds around and winds beginning to shift, expect most of us to stay in the 40’s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be rather unsettled, with more clouds around and rain chances ramping back up. There could be a few showers as early as midday, but more substantial rain holds off until later in the afternoon.

Monday looks especially showery, with highs close to 70. Tuesday will feature less rain, but the chance is still there – keep the umbrella on standby just in case.

We begin the process of drying out mid-week, though temps will remain seasonably cool – highs in the 60’s!