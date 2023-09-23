The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Happy Fall! The new season officially began just before 3AM – that moment was the Autumnal Equinox. In Albany, we’ll have 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight today. Days grow shorter and shorter from here on out!

Our weather this weekend is heavily influenced by Tropical Storm Ophelia. While the winds will weaken quickly and the center of the storm stays well to our south, some of the rain wrapping around the edge of the storm will make it to us.

Along and south of Interstate 90, expect periods of steadier rain beginning later this afternoon. North of Albany, some rain is still possible – but it should be lighter and more “on and off” in nature.

Expect a similar situation on Sunday, with steadier rain south and drier conditions up towards the north.

As a result, rainfall totals will be higher in the Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, and Berkshires. An inch or more is possible! Meanwhile, don’t expect anything close to that in the Adirondacks, North Country, or Vermont.

With the clouds, rain, and a northeast wind, we struggle to warm very much this weekend. Highs only in the mid 60’s! Some improvement by Monday – still cloudy, but with only a few spotty leftover showers. Temperatures warm back to around the 70 degree mark as well.

Brighter and drier for the rest of the work week. Morning lows will be in the 40’s, and afternoon highs will range from the upper 60’s to low 70’s. That’s some perfect early Fall weather! Enjoy!