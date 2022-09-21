Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Gorgeous afternoon for the final full day of Summer, Autumn officially begins on Thursday at 9:03pm. As quickly as the calendar says fall, Mother Nature will follow suit with temperatures below normal with highs to end the week in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will be approaching from the west overnight tonight. This will bring an increase in clouds and eventually a few showers, mainly after midnight. Steadier rain along the front will likely be here by early Thursday morning.

There is a secondary front back over the upper Great Lakes that will swing through Thursday afternoon and evening. This could spark a few showers through Thursday afternoon, and will bring in the coolest shot of air so far for the season.

A few showers overnight tonight with steadier rain likely by Thursday morning along with the first of two cold fronts.

That steady rain will likely continue through mid-morning into early afternoon. As the secondary front begins to move eastward, expect widely scattered showers to develop, these could linger into the early evening hours.

Because of these boundaries moving through and a gusty wind developing temperatures will not move too much during the day. Mainly seeing highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a few upper 50s in the Adirondacks.





As we get into Friday, get ready. It will be breezy through the afternoon with gusts to 30 mph. A cold flow of air will hold temperatures in the mid to upper 50s after morning lows start out in the low to mid 40s. Skies should turn partly to at times mostly sunny in the afternoon. Thankfully this cold front will push hurricane Fiona away from us, it will then curve up into Newfoundland with very strong winds and perhaps will produce some snow by the early weekend.





Temperatures moderate a bit for Saturday with highs back into the upper 60s with some sunshine, the winds look to remain a bit gusty as well through the afternoon. We turn mostly cloudy on Sunday with temperatures approaching 70 degrees, however, our next system will be approaching with the chance for showers increasing through the afternoon and evening. Remaining unsettled into early next week with clouds and showers around through Monday, temperatures will also remain mainly in the mid 60s during this time with perhaps another round of showers by Wednesday. Have a great night! – Cap, Tim & Rob