The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control across the northeast is going to keep us bright and dry for another day or two. With clear skies overnight, temperatures did drop into the 30’s and 40’s this morning.

In parts of the Adirondacks, it was cold enough for some frost to form. As of the time of writing of this article, a Frost Advisory was in effect for Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties through 8AM Thursday.

With all the sunshine, though, temperatures will rise quickly back to comfortable conditions. Expect 60’s by late morning, then afternoon highs in the low 70’s.

Another cool one expected overnight and into Friday morning. With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will once again tumble down to the 40’s across the region.

Friday still looks lovely, but with a the first signs of a change in the weather pattern – a few more clouds develop late in the day. Still, much of the day will be plenty bright and actually a degree or two warmer than today.

Those clouds are in advance of a system that will be passing along the coast this weekend. While we expect plenty of rain down on Long Island and in southern New England, the News10 region will only be clipped by the wet weather.

Those south of I-90 have the best chance of seeing steady showers later on Saturday and into the first part of Sunday. Any rain that makes it north to the Adirondacks, North Country, or Vermont should be on the lighter side.

Brighter and cooler for next work week, with highs in the low 70’s on Monday – but then only in the 60’s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Very fitting for the first week of the new Fall season.