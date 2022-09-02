Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful end to the work week with highs in the upper 70s, which is right where we should be for the beginning of September. We will turn a touch warmer for the weekend, with partly cloudy skies for Saturday and a better chance for showers and rain Sunday into Monday.

High pressure will be slowly drifting eastward overnight tonight, this will introduce a light south wind and will allow for a few clouds to move in overnight. Both of these factors will keep temperatures close to seasonable levels with lows in the mid 50s for most overnight.

With this setup expect temperatures to be a touch warmer on Saturday, with just a touch of humidity. Skies will also remain partly cloudy through much of the afternoon, with perhaps a few more clouds by Saturday evening west of Albany, but all look to remain dry. A cold front will be dropping southward Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring an increase in clouds into Sunday morning, so temperatures will remain on the mild side with lows mainly in the mid 60s. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will be likely for Sunday afternoon.

This cold front will get hung up over us and will bring another push of rain for Labor Day on Monday. This rain will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler. When all is said and done by Monday night most will have seen 1″ to 1.5″ of rain with potentially a few localized areas approaching 2″ of beneficial rainfall.

Pick of the weekend will be Saturday, with partly sunny skies and on the warm side of a cold front, temperatures should warm into the low to mid 80s.





Cold front will be pushing in for Sunday, this will bring perhaps a few showers Sunday morning for some, but the better chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures before the showers and thunder arrive will make it into the low to mid 80s for most.





Tuesday will turn partly sunny with a stray shower then we start to warm things back up into the low 80s for Wednesday, and then into the mid to upper 80s for the end of next week. Have a great weekend! -Rob