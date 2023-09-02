The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control this morning all through the Northeast. Aside from some valley fog early on, expect plenty of sun. A weak front tries to approach from Ontario, but with dry air in place most of the rain fizzles before reaching the News10 viewing area.

We’ll call it mostly dry, with only an outside chance for an evening sprinkle or light shower. Otherwise, highs in the low 80’s with still manageable levels of humidity. A comfortable summertime feel.

Perhaps a bit less comfortable tomorrow, with highs in the mid 80’s and mugginess creeping back in. Labor Day Monday is even hotter, with a high of 90 and sky high humidity. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures approach record levels, in the low 90’s both days. If the forecast hold, that will make for an uncommon September heatwave – defined as a period of three days at or above 90.

A bit cooler as rain chances tick upwards on Thursday and Friday – but still plenty warm! Highs will continue to push into the upper 80’s at a time when averages are in the upper 70’s. Summertime hangs on a bit longer!