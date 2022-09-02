The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a chilly start for some! Temps dipped down into the upper 30’s for a few in the Adirondacks! Most, however, were in the 40’s as the sun rose.

We expect to warm up quickly as we come off those overnight lows – lots of sunshine, low humidity, and light winds out of the south will help us to an afternoon high of right around 80 degrees.

With a few more clouds around and that southerly breeze, we won’t be quite as cool tonight. Saturday morning lows will range from the upper 50’s closer to Albany to the low 50’s in the higher terrain.

The day will be a nice way to kick off the long weekend, with highs in the mid 80’s helping us make the most of the “unofficial” end of Summer. On Sunday and into the Labor Day holiday itself, however, showers are in the forecast. They will help keep temperatures cooler – only peaking in the mid 70’s for Monday!

We’ll dry out as we continue into the work week. with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 80’s by Wednesday and Thursday.