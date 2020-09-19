9/19/20: Another Cool Day to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was certainly a cool afternoon today with highs mainly in the 50’s to near 60, but we did enjoy a fair amount of sunshine! More sunshine for Sunday, but temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees cooler than normal.

High pressure is just to our west this evening, this is bringing in colder air from the north, however, this will drift overhead tonight and will allow our winds to become calm and our skies to remain clear. This will bring temperatures on the chilly side once again with lows in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Frost advisory and freeze warnings have been issued once again. Giving the frost and freeze last night in the North Country, the growing season is over there and the National Weather Service will no longer issue frost headlines until early next spring.

We will see a slow warming trend over the coming days. High pressure will be slow to move, however, it will begin to move to the east and we will enjoy a nice southerly flow by the middle of the week with moderating temperatures.

Temperatures in the Midwest today were in the 60’s and low 70’s, that warmth will get here, it will just take a few days.

Aside from a cold front moving in Thursday night into Friday morning it does not look as if we will see much in the way of widespread wet weather for at least the next 7-10 days. After our warm up for the middle to end of the week it appears as if we will fall slightly once again, but only back to near normal levels with highs by next weekend ranging in the upper 60’s and lows 70’s.