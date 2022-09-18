Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A warm end to the weekend with temperatures for many in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms popped up this afternoon and will likely linger into the early evening hours before diminishing overnight. Another warm and humid afternoon expect for Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will be moving in from the Great Lakes as the day progresses on Monday. It looks likely that the first half of Monday will remain dry, but anytime after 1pm you will want to keep an eye to the sky for developing showers and storms.

High pressure will try to build in for Tuesday, however, we will still be under the influence of the storm system from Monday. This means skies should turn partly sunny and just a stray shower or two will be expected. Temperatures will be a touch cooler and the humidity will also be less.

Monday morning looks to start out quiet, we may get lucky and see a few breaks of sunshine through about midday Monday.

As the afternoon progresses the chance for showers and storms will be on the increase, again, anytime after 1pm or 2pm keep an eye to the sky for those storms to begin to develop. It will be another warm day, with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 with moderate levels of humidity.





Activity will likely continue into Monday evening as our storm system continues to slowly move eastward.

A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Storm Prediction Center has the entire News 10 viewing area in a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather on Monday. This means that we could expect an isolated storm or two to turn severe with damaging winds and small hail being the main threats, but of course, heavy rain will also be present.





Tuesday will turn partly sunny in the afternoon hours, it will be a touch less humid, but we can’t rule out a shower or two, this threat looks most likely north of Albany, but a few of the showers could drift into and south of the Capital Region into Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well, temperatures to the north will hold in the 60s, while most of us will reach the mid to upper 70s.





Wednesday still looks like a warm afternoon ahead of a very strong cold front. Timing of the front still looks to be in the late afternoon and evening hours with showers and storms likely, perhaps lingering into the first part of Wednesday night. This cold front will bring about the real change for the end of the week with a true fall-like feel arriving by Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two on Thursday, highs will be in the upper 60s with a gusty northwest wind. The winds continue for Friday, temperatures will be even cooler with most staying in the mid 50s. We do rebound a bit through the weekend with highs on Saturday back into the mid to upper 60s and back near 70 with a chance of a shower on Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob