9/18/21: Sunny but cooler to end the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a warm and slightly humid start to the weekend with temperatures near 80 for most, and while most remained dry, there were a few showers that popped up along a cold front that continues to slide south and east of the region tonight.

High pressure will begin to build in from the north on Sunday, which will provide a good deal of sunshine, however, being on the “cool” side of high pressure we will be much cooler with highs likely in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

High pressure will slowly begin to push eastward Sunday afternoon and overnight. This will allow our temperatures to gradually warm Monday and Tuesday back into the low to mid 70s for most with still a good deal of sunshine.

There is an area of energy that is now coming ashore on the Pacific Northwest, we will need to watch this as this will be our next weather maker by the middle to end of the week. There are discrepancies in the guidance as to when exactly this makes it through, but once it does, it will be cooler and likely more wet.

Futurecast shows that by Tuesday evening showers in association with that area of energy will already be making it into the Great Lakes, however, it does appear to slow if not stall just to our west, which would leave us in a slightly warmer situation, however, will also keep the clouds along with a few scattered showers by the end of the week.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday and temperatures will be feeling more fall-like by Thursday and into early parts of next weekend with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 60s with the threat for showers Thursday and Friday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob