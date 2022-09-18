The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We’re entering into the last several days of summertime, and the weather will play the part! Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees this afternoon, at least in the river valleys. A system to our north could draw close enough to produce showers along and north of I-90 after lunchtime. It’s certainly not a washout, but it’s also not a terrible idea to haver the umbrella handy just in case.

Tomorrow will bring more substantial rain chances. More widespread showers are possible in the morning, followed by a round of heavier rain and storms during the mid to late afternoon. One or two of these storms could be severe, with gusty winds and even small hail. Keep an eye to the sky and be ready to step inside if a storm approaches.

Tuesday should be less rainy, with only a chance for a stray leftover shower. Wednesday starts nice and will feature more warm weather… but showers and storms could again materialize late in the day.

Fall officially begins on Thursday, and right on cue temperatures will fall a bit. Expect highs in the upper 60’s and blustery conditions at times. Friday will be quite brisk, with much of the day spent only in the 50’s. Saturday will be a touch warmer, but still quite fall-like: 40’s in the morning and mid 60’s later on.