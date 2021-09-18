9/18/2021: One last cloudy, humid day

Highs Saturday will peak in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees. Humidity will stay on the high side, leading to a bit of a muggy feel throughout the day. A round of showers will approach from the west in the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but we’ve all got a chance. One or two rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, either.

Today is also the first day of the season with a sunset before 7 PM. A reminder that fall is fast approaching, and to enjoy the longer days while we’ve got them.

Clearing skies and a north wind will help us cool down quickly this evening. Lows ill range from the low 50’s in Albany to the low 40’s in the mountains.

Then it’s a three day stretch of spectacular weather to kick off the new week. Highs peak in the low 70’s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with tons of sun and low humidity.

Wednesday is the start of Fall, and we’ll have a very fall-like weather system rolling in right on time. Showers that evening last into Thursday morning, followed by highs only in the low 60’s on Thursday and Friday.



-Matt