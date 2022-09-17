Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Looking at a great start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon as a warm front very slowly works it’s way through the Capital Region.

On the back side of the front temperatures will warm considerably, however, that warmth does not arrive in the Capital Region until Sunday when highs will likely make it into the low to mid 80s for many with showers expected in the afternoon.

Storm system now in the Northern Plains will move towards the northeast Sunday night and into Monday. This will bring a cold front which will bring the risk for showers and even a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Monday. This wont necessarily cool us off, instead it will lower the humidity heading into Tuesday.

Mix of sun and clouds for today as the warm front moves slowly through the region, most of the day may be spent in the mid to upper 60s, before a late day jump into the low to mid 70s as the front moves through.





Sunday looks to start out mild with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will respond with some sunshine and quickly warm into the 70s and top out in the low to mid 80s, will hold in the 70s for the higher terrain.

As our storm system approaches the risk for showers will increase into the afternoon and evening, the clouds will also be on the increase as the day progresses. These showers will be widely scattered, and not everyone will get wet on Sunday.





Monday looks a bit more wet with more widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms. These showers and storms will likely be in the afternoon and evening hours, which will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 70s, a few may touch 80 before those showers arrive. A storm or two may be on the stronger side, especially West of the Capital District, the way the data looks right now, but of course this will be adjusted as we approach Monday. Behind the front skies turn partly sunny for Tuesday and Wednesday with lower humidity, could be another warm day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another stronger front looks to come through on Thursday, this will bring showers and storms and hold temperatures in the mid 70s. Behind this system a true taste of fall arrives for Friday with temperatures holding in the low to mid 60s! Have a great Saturday! -Rob