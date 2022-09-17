Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The warm front today got held up, that thanks to a big area of high pressure to our east, however, it will continue to push through overnight tonight and will lead to partly cloudy skies and temperatures not dropping too far, only into the mid 50s to near 60 with humidity levels rising slightly.

Sunday will be a warmer afternoon, the warm front will be to our north and this will allow a west southwest wind to develop. This will bring in the warmer air and also slightly more humid air with dewpoint temperatures in the low 60s, you may notice the difference Sunday afternoon.

The day will likely start with partly sunny skies, but as a system to our west approaches I am anticipating a slight increase in cloud cover during the second half of the afternoon. Some of these clouds may be accompanied by a few showers, not everyone will see rain Sunday, expecting widely scattered showers at best through Sunday evening. A cold front will be swinging through on Monday, this will drop the humidity for everyone going into the middle of the week, but will also bring the threat for showers and storms Monday afternoon, one or two of which may turn locally strong, will continue to monitor trends.

If you like the warmer weather then Sunday is your day to enjoy, especially through the first half of the afternoon with sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. Just want to have the umbrella handy as there could be a few showers mid-afternoon into the evening.







A few of these showers may continue into the overnight hours Sunday night. It looks like we will start dry on Monday, but clouds will hang tough through much of the afternoon. We will increase our rain chances by early afternoon and into the evening. There is the threat for a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, again, one or two of which may contain gusty winds and perhaps some small hail, will continue to monitor the guidance as we get closer.





Because of the rain showers moving through by Monday afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler, but should still manage to get into the mid to upper 70s for most, it will also feel a bit humid out there with higher dewpoint temperatures continuing until the passage of the cold front Monday evening.

Tuesday will bring a slight chance for a shower or two, mainly north with partly sunny skies elsewhere and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday looks to be a warm day ahead of a very strong cold front, it may turn breezy for part of the afternoon ahead of that front with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain and any storms should hold off until late in the day or evening hours, but the trend is to bring this front in a bit quicker, so may have to add the chance for rain as early as Wednesday afternoon. Much cooler Thursday with highs holding in the 50s and 60s with a bit of a breeze. Even cooler weather for Friday and Saturday as highs Friday likely remain in the 50s, and only in the low 60s by Saturday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob