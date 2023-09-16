The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Today, we are caught between high pressure to our west and what’s left of Hurricane Lee to our east. It’s still packing a punch with 80 mph winds, but it is taking on the structure of a midlatitude storm rather than a purely tropical system. Its official name is now “Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee” as of this morning. The storm is moving towards New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in Canada. Those along the coast in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine will still see rain and gusty winds even as the center of the storm passes just to the east.

In the News10 area, we will see clouds overhead from the edge of the system. It could also get a bit breezy or blustery at times, but nothing like what they’ll see along the Atlantic. Highs should peak in the low 70’s. We could see some breaks of sun late in the afternoon, especially west of Albany where they’re further from the storm.

With more clearing tonight, temperatures run a bit cooler – low 50’s in the Tri-Cities and Mid Hudson Valley, and 40’s in the hills and mountains by Sunday morning.

Tomorrow starts bright and sunny and temperatures climb quickly back to the 70’s. More clouds after lunchtime, but we should stay dry for the day.

The clouds finally give way to rain during the day Monday. Not a washout, but a bit gloomy with a few showers around.

Dry again on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds overhead and exceptionally comfortable temperatures. Another couple brisk starts Wednesday and Thursday, but high temperatures still return to the 70’s. A bit warmer for Friday, with dry conditions sticking around.