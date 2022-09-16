The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Brrr… did you feel the chill this morning? In parts of the Adirondacks, low temperatures were down in the mid 30’s! Albany and surrounding towns were in the mid 40’s.

We warmed well into the 60’s this afternoon, but even that was a little below average. If you’re not quite ready for the fall feel yet, don’t worry – a nice little warm up gets underway tonight. A developing front will bring clouds overnight to those in the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, and Catskills.

That will keep those areas a bit warmer – around 50 in Albany, and in the mid 40’s along the Mohawk and in the Catskills. Meanwhile, the North Country and Vermont will have more clarity to the skies. As a result, they’ll still get chilly. Expect more upper 30’s and low 40’s.

We’ll all get some more sun for Saturday afternoon. Light winds out of the south will also help warm us up. We expect highs in the mid 70’s. Quite comfortable, and a great reason to get out and enjoy what will be Albany’s last 7 PM or later sunset of the year.

Sunday looks more unsettled, with highs around 80 and cloud cover. North of the Capital District, a few showers could develop. Monday will bring more substantial shower and thunderstorm chances to the entire News10 viewing area.

We’ll dry out going into the middle of the week. Wednesday in particular looks like a stunner – sunshine and highs in the upper 70’s.

Fall officially begins just after 9 PM on Thursday – that’s the autumnal equinox. Showers will sweep through the region overnight. Friday will be the first full day of fall, and we weather will play the part! Expect clearing skies and highs in the mid 60’s.