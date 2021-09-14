9/14/21: Strong Storms Expected Wednesday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Warm front moving northward this afternoon is helping to bring in a warmer, more humid air mass. This will be setting the stage for potentially severe storms by Wednesday late afternoon and evening.

A few lines of storms are developing ahead of the cold front that is stretching through the Great Lakes, into Michigan this evening. This front will be making progress eastward overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a slight (2/5) risk for severe storms for Wednesday afternoon as all the ingredients will likely be coming together by late Wednesday afternoon for these storms to turn a bit strong. The area of greatest concern is a corridor from the Hudson Valley north of Albany to Glens Falls and into southern Vermont. This is the area that has the highest potential for an isolated tornado. Elsewhere any storms will pose a damaging wind threat, along with the potential for isolated large hail as well.









Wednesday morning will start out warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s with breaks of sunshine.

Between 12-3pm we will begin to see storms developing east of Lake Ontario, extending into the Finger Lakes region. These will continue to push eastward as we approach dinner-time Wednesday evening.

Between 4-9pm has the highest likelihood of these storms from west to east across the Capital Region.

Storms will likely continue to move towards western New England into the evening hours and will leave showery activity for a few hours through about midnight or so.

We do remain unsettled through the end of the week with more clouds than sun with the threat for showers into Saturday before we start to clear out to end the weekend and warm-up in a big way, back into the low 80s by early next week. Have a great night and stay safe tomorrow! -Cap & Rob