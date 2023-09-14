The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Yesterday’s rain is in the rearview mirror and cooler, drier air is filtering in behind that system. A couple clouds could linger north of Albany, but otherwise high pressure is taking over and will bring brighter conditions for most of the region.

The net result is a cool, refreshing feel to the air with highs right around 70 in the valleys. Expect mid to upper 60’s in the higher terrain – just a bit below average for this time of year.

The cool trend continues tonight, with even the “warm” spots dipping down into the 40’s. Some in the Catskills and Adirondacks could slip into the 30’s for an hour or two early Friday morning!

Need the jacket for a chilly start like that? No problem, but dressing in layers will be key – temperatures warm back up pretty quickly with plenty of sunshine early on. Even with a few more clouds after lunchtime, temperatures are back to the low 70’s for the afternoon.

Hurricane Lee will track well to our east, but could still have a minor impact on our weather for the start of the weekend. It’s currently a Category 2 storm – significantly weaker than it was over warmer water several days ago. The National Hurricane Center predicts that it will make landfall as an even-weaker tropical storm, likely between Bar Harbor and Halifax.

But even in its weakened state, it could produce 50-60 mile per hour wind gusts for parts of Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard as it passes by on Saturday. Tropical Storm Watches extend from the coast of Rhode Island up to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Winds will be less intense further inland – perhaps 30-40 mile per hour gusts from the Berkshires to the Boston suburbs. Gusts will likely peak between 20 and 30 miles per hour for our viewers in New York and Vermont.

There could be some increased cloud cover as well, with more breaks of sun expected west into the Capital District. Highs peak in the low 70’s. Certainly missing out on the worst of this system.

The breeze dies down for Sunday, and temperatures trend slightly warmer – into the upper 70’s! A few showers possible Monday, then seasonable and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday.